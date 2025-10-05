BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,371 shares during the quarter. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.8% of BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $11,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $102,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $121,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $260,000.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA PVAL opened at $42.95 on Friday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

