BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 97,257 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,257 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $32.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

