BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $207.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.45. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $208.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

