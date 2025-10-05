BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Buys 1,290 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 499.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418,304 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,798,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,899 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,712.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 763,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,761,000 after purchasing an additional 743,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,036,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,622,000 after purchasing an additional 613,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,265.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 632,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,253,000 after purchasing an additional 586,022 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $333.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $232.57 and a 52-week high of $335.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.16.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.