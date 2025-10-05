Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Shares Acquired by BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 789.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,856,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187,463 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 122.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,124,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,033 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,394,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,492,000 after purchasing an additional 739,599 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,675,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,322,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $50.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6481 per share. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

