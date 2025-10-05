iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Purchased by BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,993 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at $408,082,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at $133,168,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,215,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,907,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $70.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.82.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

