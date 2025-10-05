Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $11.57 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $11,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 790.3% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.40.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $127.51 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The stock has a market cap of $113.61 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

