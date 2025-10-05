Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $17.96 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $17,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 242.0% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Melius raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Vertiv from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rothschild Redb upgraded Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertiv from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.95.

Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $160.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 76.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $168.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.95.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.18%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

