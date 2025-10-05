Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $16.91 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,983 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.1%

Amphenol stock opened at $122.28 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $126.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $11,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,250. This represents a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $11,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,449,840. This represents a 56.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

