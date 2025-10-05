Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $188.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $453.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $189.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.83.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 55.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $188.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.88.

View Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.