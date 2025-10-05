Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 783 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.