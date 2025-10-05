Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes Position in Fluor Corporation $FLR

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,201 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLR. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fluor by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fluor by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Fluor Corporation has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $60.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.59.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FLR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

