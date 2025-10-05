Owens Corning Inc $OC Shares Sold by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,168 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 166,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.55.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.6%

OC stock opened at $138.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. Owens Corning Inc has a one year low of $123.40 and a one year high of $214.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.45.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 71.69%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

