Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 183,962 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 4,814.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,962 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGOV. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,376,987,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 578.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,485,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,184 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,943,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,474 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,057,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,818 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.42 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.54.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.