Comparing Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) & CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) and CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and CBL & Associates Properties”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust $841.84 million 5.80 $4.07 million $0.79 28.12 CBL & Associates Properties $515.56 million N/A $58.97 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

CBL & Associates Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kite Realty Group Trust and CBL & Associates Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 0 8 2 1 2.36 CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.30%. Given Kite Realty Group Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kite Realty Group Trust is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and CBL & Associates Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust 20.14% 5.21% 2.49% CBL & Associates Properties 12.18% 22.43% 2.57%

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats CBL & Associates Properties on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned interests in 180 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 28.1 million square feet of gross leasable space.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

