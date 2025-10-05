Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Stock Holdings Lessened by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.6% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 625.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 470,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,872,000 after buying an additional 100,541 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 240,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMKC Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.4%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $188.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $453.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.83. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.88.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

