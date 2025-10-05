Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New Investment in Jbs N.V. $JBS

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBS. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBS during the 2nd quarter worth $524,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of JBS during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBS during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBS during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JBS during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000.
JBS Price Performance
Shares of JBS stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Jbs N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JBS Company Profile
JBS N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a protein and food company worldwide. The company offers beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It also sells leather, leather, hygiene and cleaning products, collagen, metal packaging, biodiesel, and others, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.
