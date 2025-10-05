Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New Investment in Jbs N.V. $JBS

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBS. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBS during the 2nd quarter worth $524,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of JBS during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBS during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBS during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JBS during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000.

Shares of JBS stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Jbs N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on JBS from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of JBS in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Santander started coverage on JBS in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of JBS in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut JBS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JBS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

JBS N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a protein and food company worldwide. The company offers beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It also sells leather, leather, hygiene and cleaning products, collagen, metal packaging, biodiesel, and others, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

