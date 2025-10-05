USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $478,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF $JSCP

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,917,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,529,000 after buying an additional 116,400 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,253,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,192,000 after purchasing an additional 23,991 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,873,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 306.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 706,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,342,000 after purchasing an additional 532,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 5th Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 429,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JSCP stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.20. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.13.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

