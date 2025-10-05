Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 76.8% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,249,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.7% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.4% in the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 82,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,273,550.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $166,482.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 225,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,436. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,982. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.0%

KMI stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 95.90%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.