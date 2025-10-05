Financial Analysis: Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) vs. Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fulgent Genetics and Health Catalyst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulgent Genetics 1 1 2 0 2.25 Health Catalyst 1 8 3 0 2.17

Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.21%. Health Catalyst has a consensus price target of $4.73, suggesting a potential upside of 59.71%. Given Health Catalyst’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Fulgent Genetics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics -16.83% -2.26% -2.10% Health Catalyst -31.67% -7.21% -3.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

48.1% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Health Catalyst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and Health Catalyst”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics $283.47 million 2.46 -$42.71 million ($1.66) -13.72 Health Catalyst $306.58 million 0.68 -$69.50 million ($1.51) -1.96

Fulgent Genetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Health Catalyst. Fulgent Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Health Catalyst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Fulgent Genetics has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases. Its therapeutic development solutions focus on developing drug candidates for treating a range of cancers using a nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform to enhance the therapeutic window and pharmacokinetic profile of new and existing cancer drugs. The company operates picture genetics platform, which includes gene probes, data suppression and comparison algorithms, adaptive learning software, and proprietary laboratory information management systems that helps customers to identify health markers in their personal DNA. It serves insurance, hospitals, medical institutions, other laboratories, governmental bodies, payors, municipalities and large corporations, and patients. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in El Monte, California.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases. It offers services expertise solutions comprising data and analytics, domain expertise and education, tech-enabled managed, and implementation services; and opportunity analysis and prioritization, data governance, data modeling and analysis, quality and process improvement strategy, cost accounting, data abstraction, and population health strategies. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. Health Catalyst, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

