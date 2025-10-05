Head-To-Head Survey: DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) vs. UbiSoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) and UbiSoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DouYu International and UbiSoft Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $585.10 million 0.38 -$42.03 million ($0.91) -8.18 UbiSoft Entertainment $2.04 billion 0.76 -$170.71 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

DouYu International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UbiSoft Entertainment.

DouYu International has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UbiSoft Entertainment has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and UbiSoft Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International -4.73% -3.32% -2.39% UbiSoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DouYu International and UbiSoft Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 1 3 0 0 1.75 UbiSoft Entertainment 1 3 0 1 2.20

DouYu International currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.91%. Given DouYu International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than UbiSoft Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of UbiSoft Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of DouYu International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UbiSoft Entertainment beats DouYu International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors professional players and teams, as well as organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and graphics that include game guides, tutorials, news, and other types of content. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People’s Republic of China.

About UbiSoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It is involved in the development in the area of online and mobile gaming; and film business. Ubisoft Entertainment SA was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Saint-Mandé, France.

