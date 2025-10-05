Head to Head Comparison: Terra Energy & Resource Technologies (OTCMKTS:TEGR) versus Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies (OTCMKTS:TEGR – Get Free Report) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Terra Energy & Resource Technologies and Schlumberger”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terra Energy & Resource Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Schlumberger $36.29 billion 1.41 $4.46 billion $2.92 11.73

Risk and Volatility

Schlumberger has higher revenue and earnings than Terra Energy & Resource Technologies.

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies has a beta of -13.04, indicating that its stock price is 1,404% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schlumberger has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Terra Energy & Resource Technologies and Schlumberger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terra Energy & Resource Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Schlumberger 0 6 14 2 2.82

Schlumberger has a consensus target price of $52.18, suggesting a potential upside of 52.30%. Given Schlumberger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Schlumberger is more favorable than Terra Energy & Resource Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Schlumberger shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Schlumberger shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Terra Energy & Resource Technologies and Schlumberger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terra Energy & Resource Technologies N/A N/A N/A Schlumberger 11.53% 20.99% 9.34%

Summary

Schlumberger beats Terra Energy & Resource Technologies on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terra Energy & Resource Technologies

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Terra Insight Services, Inc., operates as a natural resource exploration technology company worldwide. It provides mapping and analysis services for exploration, drilling, and mining companies related to natural resources. The company’s technologies consist of Sub Terrain Prospecting technology, Naturally Adsorbed Gas Survey technology, Side View Seismic Locator technology, and Seismic Location of Emission Centers technology. Its technologies predict and locate commercially viable deposits of hydrocarbons, gold, diamonds, and other natural resources, as well as assess them for onshore or offshore geographic area. Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products. It also offers subsurface geology and fluids evaluation information; open and cased hole services; exploration and production pressure, and flow-rate measurement services; and pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment solutions. In addition, the company offers mud logging, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling, and logging-while-drilling services, as well as engineering support services; supplies drilling fluid systems; designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; bottom-hole-assembly and borehole enlargement technologies; well cementing products and services; well planning, well drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, and contracting of third parties, as well as drilling rig management solutions; and drilling equipment and services, as well as land drilling rigs and related services. Further, it provides artificial lift production equipment and optimization services; supplies packers, safety valves, sand control technology, and various intelligent well completions technology and equipment; designs and manufactures valves, chokes, actuators, and surface trees; and OneSubsea, an integrated solutions, products, systems, and services, including wellheads, subsea trees, manifolds and flowline connectors, control systems, connectors, and services. The company was formerly known as Socie´te´ de Prospection E´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.

