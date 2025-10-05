Nucor Corporation $NUE Shares Purchased by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Nucor comprises approximately 1.0% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 132,300.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock opened at $137.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.00. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Nucor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $170.52.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $182.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,150,050.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 82,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,857,956.14. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 84,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,183,192. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,771. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

