Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP Shares Bought by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0731 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

