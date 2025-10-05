Contrasting TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) and Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) and Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TOR Minerals International and Methanex”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOR Minerals International $22.41 million 0.19 -$2.61 million ($0.40) -3.03 Methanex $3.72 billion 0.80 $163.99 million $3.39 11.37

Profitability

Methanex has higher revenue and earnings than TOR Minerals International. TOR Minerals International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Methanex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares TOR Minerals International and Methanex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOR Minerals International -6.28% -8.48% -6.90% Methanex 7.02% 12.61% 4.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Methanex shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.1% of TOR Minerals International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Methanex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TOR Minerals International and Methanex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOR Minerals International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Methanex 0 3 7 3 3.00

Methanex has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.36%. Given Methanex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Methanex is more favorable than TOR Minerals International.

Risk and Volatility

TOR Minerals International has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Methanex has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Methanex beats TOR Minerals International on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOR Minerals International

TOR Minerals International, Inc. produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products. It also provides white TiO2, a pigment to add whiteness and opacity to paints and coatings, plastics, and other materials; and engineered fillers for use in plastics, paints, coatings, catalysts, and industrial products. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels. It serves chemical and petrochemical producers. Methanex Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

