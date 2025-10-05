Ascent Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,606,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,200,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 974.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,612,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,677,872,000 after buying an additional 1,333,142 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%
NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.40 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $97.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.09. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
