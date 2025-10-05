Ascent Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,606,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,200,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 974.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,612,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,677,872,000 after buying an additional 1,333,142 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.40 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $97.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.09. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.