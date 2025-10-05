Dominion Energy Inc. $D Stock Holdings Increased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 19.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,744,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,917,000 after buying an additional 2,882,252 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $96,723,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 588.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,678,000 after buying an additional 1,687,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,079,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,106,823,000 after buying an additional 1,565,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,092,000 after buying an additional 1,552,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,652.95. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.8%

D opened at $61.57 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $62.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.07%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.