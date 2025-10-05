Ascent Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Ascent Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Wit LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,961,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,441,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,853,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,111,000 after acquiring an additional 294,002 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,616,000 after acquiring an additional 126,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,060,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $144.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $102.76 and a 52-week high of $145.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.20.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

