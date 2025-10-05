Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Rises By 200.0%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,700 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

HOVNP stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%.

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

