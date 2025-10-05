Ascent Group LLC Raises Position in Ferguson plc $FERG

Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ferguson by 230.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ferguson by 247.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 56.5% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Ferguson by 103.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG opened at $231.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $243.40.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ferguson from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ferguson

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.