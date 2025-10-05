Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2025

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,600 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the August 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOTT opened at $41.77 on Friday. Themes Robotics & Automation ETF has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55.

About Themes Robotics & Automation ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (BOTT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, tracking an equally weighted index of 30 companies in developed countries that provide Robotics and Automation solutions focused on industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.