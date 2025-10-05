Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,600 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the August 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOTT opened at $41.77 on Friday. Themes Robotics & Automation ETF has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55.

Get Themes Robotics & Automation ETF alerts:

About Themes Robotics & Automation ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (BOTT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, tracking an equally weighted index of 30 companies in developed countries that provide Robotics and Automation solutions focused on industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.