Ascent Group LLC Sells 33 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Ascent Group LLC cut its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AON opened at $364.06 on Friday. Aon plc has a one year low of $323.73 and a one year high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.82.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. AON’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up from $401.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $438.00 price objective (up from $436.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.06.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

