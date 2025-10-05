SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Short Interest Update

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the August 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

RWX stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $296.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 942.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 153,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 138,903 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,190,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

