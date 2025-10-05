Bitwise Ethereum ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHW) Short Interest Update

Bitwise Ethereum ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 406,900 shares, a growth of 160.2% from the August 31st total of 156,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,181,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,181,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bitwise Ethereum ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Bitwise Ethereum ETF stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56. Bitwise Ethereum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitwise Ethereum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bitwise Ethereum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 1,211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bitwise Ethereum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the second quarter worth about $197,000.

About Bitwise Ethereum ETF

The Bitwise Ethereum ETF (ETHW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Ether (ETH). It will hold Ether directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. ETHW was launched on Jul 22, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

