Ascent Group LLC Has $2.45 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Align Technology by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,937,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $307,800,000 after acquiring an additional 716,954 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 510.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 707,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,396,000 after buying an additional 591,588 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4,217.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 426,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,707,000 after buying an additional 416,333 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 404,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,133,000 after buying an additional 206,308 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 832,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,221,000 after buying an additional 202,616 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $210.00 target price on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Align Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $249.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Align Technology Trading Up 2.7%

Align Technology stock opened at $132.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.71. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.00 and a 12 month high of $246.19. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.70.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.04%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 7,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.49 per share, with a total value of $996,168.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 184,945 shares in the company, valued at $24,318,418.05. This trade represents a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.