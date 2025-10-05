Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 7,684 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

LYG opened at $4.59 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

