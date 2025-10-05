Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Whelan Financial

Whelan Financial increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.3% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Tesla were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in Tesla by 59.7% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $429.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 248.46, a P/E/G ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $212.11 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.99.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tesla from $345.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, CICC Research upped their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

