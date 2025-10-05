Ascent Group LLC Sells 117 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Ascent Group LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,871 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $429.83 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.11 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 248.46, a PEG ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 26th. CICC Research lifted their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

