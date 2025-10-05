Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) versus Tri-Tech (OTCMKTS:TRITF) Financial Survey

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) and Tri-Tech (OTCMKTS:TRITF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadwind Energy and Tri-Tech”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadwind Energy $143.14 million 0.34 $1.15 million ($0.10) -21.30 Tri-Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Broadwind Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Tri-Tech.

This table compares Broadwind Energy and Tri-Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadwind Energy -1.52% -3.71% -1.71% Tri-Tech N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Broadwind Energy has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tri-Tech has a beta of 31.54, meaning that its stock price is 3,054% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Broadwind Energy and Tri-Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadwind Energy 1 1 2 0 2.25 Tri-Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Broadwind Energy presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 111.27%. Given Broadwind Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Broadwind Energy is more favorable than Tri-Tech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.3% of Broadwind Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Broadwind Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Tri-Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Broadwind Energy



Broadwind, Inc. manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets. It offers steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Its Gearing segment provides gearing, gearboxes, and precision machined components to a range of customers in diverse markets, including surface and underground mining, wind energy, steel, material handling, infrastructure, onshore and offshore oil and gas fracking and drilling, marine, and other industrial markets. This segment also offers heat treat services for aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer applications. The Industrial Solutions segment provides supply chain solutions for offering instrumentation and controls, valve assemblies, sensor devices, fuel system components, electrical junction boxes and wiring, energy storage services, and electromechanical devices; light fabrication, inventory management, and kitting and assembly services; packaging solutions; and supply chain solutions, light fabrication, inventory management, and kitting and assembly services for combined cycle natural gas turbine market. It sells its products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sectors through its direct sales force and independent sales agents. The company was formerly known as Broadwind Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind, Inc. in May 2020. Broadwind, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.

About Tri-Tech



Tri-Tech Holding Inc. provides consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, and technical services. Its Water, Wastewater Treatment and Municipal Infrastructure segment procures and constructs build-transfer processing equipment and processing control systems for the municipal water supply and distribution, wastewater treatment, and gray water recycling activities; and offers municipal facilities engineering and operation management services for related infrastructure construction projects. The company's Industrial Pollution Control and Safety segment provides systems for volatile organic compounds abatement, odor control, water and wastewater treatment, water recycling facilities design, engineering, procurement, and construction for oil, gas, petrochemical, and power industries. The company serves government, state-owned entities, and commercial clients. Tri-Tech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

