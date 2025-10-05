Ascent Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 15.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 47,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $398.00 to $469.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $432.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.27.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $421.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $431.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.08. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.