J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG trimmed its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 83.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,493 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $134.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.29 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.79.

Read Our Latest Report on GDDY

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $145,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 251,949 shares in the company, valued at $36,711,488.79. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $472,990.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,613.93. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,203 shares of company stock worth $4,200,828 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.