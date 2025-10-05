Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mondelez International by 90.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,811,000 after buying an additional 13,755,181 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $866,843,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,547,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,327,000 after buying an additional 137,604 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 57.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,964,000 after buying an additional 3,454,174 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,147,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,090,000 after buying an additional 89,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.45.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.26%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

