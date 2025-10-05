Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Acquired by Talbot Financial LLC

Talbot Financial LLC grew its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 2.0% of Talbot Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $203,000. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.3% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 6.3% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 14th. Rothschild Redb raised Stryker to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $420.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.33.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SYK stock opened at $370.59 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $141.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

