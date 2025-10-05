Talbot Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Talbot Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 1.8% of Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $18,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Saturday, September 27th. HSBC cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.24.

Chubb Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:CB opened at $283.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $252.16 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

