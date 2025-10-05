Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,574 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $14,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $921,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,007,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after buying an additional 83,798 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 95,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

