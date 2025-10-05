472 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Bought by Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. K2 Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $481.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $464.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $484.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

