Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC Has $620,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TCAF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 54,690.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,623,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,203 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,790,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,146 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,934,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,960,000 after purchasing an additional 822,877 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 1,653,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 555,277 shares during the period.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

