Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Bought by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $13,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE DLR opened at $176.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.04. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.44.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

