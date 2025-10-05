Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 1,494 iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $245.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $248.09. The company has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

