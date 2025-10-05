Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU Stake Lowered by Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,143 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF makes up about 5.2% of Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $86,000.

CGXU opened at $30.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

